Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.15% of Ashland Global worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,824,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,403,000 after purchasing an additional 466,628 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 404,657 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ashland Global by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,274,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,082,000 after acquiring an additional 37,984 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ashland Global by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 882,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,204,000 after acquiring an additional 47,107 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ashland Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 671,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,605,000 after acquiring an additional 8,537 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.30.

NYSE ASH opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.24. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12. The company had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.61 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

