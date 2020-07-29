Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.16% of Selective Insurance Group worth $5,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,449,000 after purchasing an additional 37,190 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,553,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,207,000 after purchasing an additional 35,122 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,053,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,383,000 after purchasing an additional 59,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,818,000 after purchasing an additional 117,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 956,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,522,000 after buying an additional 106,860 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $56.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.36. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.73. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $37.05 and a 52-week high of $81.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $664.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.04 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.96 per share, with a total value of $50,960.00. Also, Director William M. Rue acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,311,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355,170 shares in the company, valued at $18,628,666.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Selective Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

