Strs Ohio Acquires 11,800 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 22.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Omnicell by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 17,451 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Omnicell by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,023,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 318,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,470,000 after buying an additional 61,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OMCL. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.88.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.85. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $94.85.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total value of $143,862.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

