Sterling Bancorp (STL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

Sterling Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

NYSE STL opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $22.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $239.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.51 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 5,001 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 9,351 shares of company stock valued at $94,088 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

