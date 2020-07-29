State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in State Street were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $389,406,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $289,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,896 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of State Street by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,131,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $220,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,583,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $137,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth about $50,913,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STT opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.53. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Corp will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

