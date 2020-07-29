Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SBLK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.85.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $617.76 million, a PE ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Star Bulk Carriers had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $160.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.18 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.