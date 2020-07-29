Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
SBLK has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.85.
Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $617.76 million, a PE ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $12.09.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 20,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 58.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile
Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.
Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.