Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.
Shares of SWK stock opened at $152.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.20 and its 200-day moving average is $133.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,804,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 488,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,836,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.
Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.