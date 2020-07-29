Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $116.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $152.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.20 and its 200-day moving average is $133.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,804,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 488,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,836,000 after acquiring an additional 22,420 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

