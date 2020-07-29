Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Instinet dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

NYSE SWK opened at $152.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $173.67.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.86%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

