SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $182.69

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $182.69 and last traded at $182.34, with a volume of 310252 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.70.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

