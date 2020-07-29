S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 10.75-10.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $10.75-10.95 EPS.

Shares of SPGI opened at $347.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $359.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

A number of research firms have commented on SPGI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $342.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.53.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

