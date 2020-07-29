S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.76 EPS

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.76, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. S&P Global updated its FY 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 10.75-10.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $10.75-10.95 EPS.
Shares of SPGI opened at $347.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $336.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $359.50.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).
Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.