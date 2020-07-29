Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Shares Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the first quarter worth about $96,128,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,885,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,213,000 after acquiring an additional 939,784 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 214,104.2% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 664,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,190,000 after acquiring an additional 663,723 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 55.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,468,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,128,000 after buying an additional 523,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWX opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.26. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $45.68 and a 12 month high of $92.94.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $836.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

SWX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Gas from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.83.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 400 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $30,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

