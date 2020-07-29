Southern Copper Corp (SCCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Southern Copper Corp (NYSE:SCCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Southern Copper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1,035.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Southern Copper has a dividend payout ratio of 71.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Southern Copper to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

SCCO stock opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.78 and a 200-day moving average of $35.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Southern Copper has a 12 month low of $23.43 and a 12 month high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Southern Copper had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Southern Copper from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern Copper currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

