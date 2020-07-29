Socket Mobile (SCKT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Socket Mobile had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter.

Socket Mobile stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. Socket Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 million, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

