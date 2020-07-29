Smith Micro Software (SMSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. On average, analysts expect Smith Micro Software to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Smith Micro Software has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $7.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Smith Micro Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Smith Micro Software from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CFO Timothy C. Huffmyer sold 16,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total transaction of $78,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,286.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of Smith Micro Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

About Smith Micro Software

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

