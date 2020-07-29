Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.97 million. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

Shutterstock stock opened at $51.06 on Wednesday. Shutterstock has a one year low of $28.76 and a one year high of $52.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.64, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Shutterstock from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 24,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $910,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,096,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,475,306. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 113,652 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.