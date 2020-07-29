Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.41 EPS

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.69 by $1.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.57 EPS. Sherwin-Williams updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 21.75-23.25 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $21.75-$23.25 EPS.

SHW opened at $633.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $584.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $548.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.94. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $325.43 and a 1 year high of $659.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $599.29.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.70, for a total value of $499,944.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total transaction of $592,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock worth $8,339,284 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.