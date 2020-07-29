Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,287 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Shaw Communications by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 40.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 16,710 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 18.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. AXA increased its position in Shaw Communications by 137.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 55,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 2.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,779,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,348,000 after buying an additional 197,389 shares during the period. 57.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SJR. Zacks Investment Research raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Shaw Communications from $30.50 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.25. Shaw Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0726 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.48%.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

