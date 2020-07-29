Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,905 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,536,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,404,000 after buying an additional 125,428 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,786,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,976,000 after buying an additional 84,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,382,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after purchasing an additional 19,428 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,348,000 after purchasing an additional 77,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,647,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. CSFB cut their price target on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, S&P Equity Research cut their price target on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.79.

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 595,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,633,416.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCI opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $52.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Service Co. International had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.