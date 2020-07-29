Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Sensient Technologies worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sensient Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $52.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $38.24 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.15.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $323.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 52.70%.

About Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and fragrances in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

