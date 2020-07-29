Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Upgraded by Summit Insights to “Hold”

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by research analysts at Summit Insights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

NASDAQ STX opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.16. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $39.02 and a twelve month high of $64.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $362,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,254. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,990,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,930,000 after acquiring an additional 288,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,367,000 after acquiring an additional 179,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $122,144,000 after acquiring an additional 911,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

