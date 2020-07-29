Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Cowen

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price cut by research analysts at Cowen from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on STX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.26.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $39.02 and a 52-week high of $64.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $362,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,059,254. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STX. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 251,195 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after acquiring an additional 44,087 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 697,939 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,527,000 after acquiring an additional 374,749 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,157 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,150,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

