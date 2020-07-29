SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,766,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,739,000 after buying an additional 716,988 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after buying an additional 596,255 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 708,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,066,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 553,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,458,000 after buying an additional 178,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after buying an additional 94,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $32.30 and a twelve month high of $97.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.26 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 653,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,823,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $1,647,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,214 shares of company stock worth $21,181,054. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Crispr Therapeutics from $65.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

