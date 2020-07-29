SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 296,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 10,609 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 17,452 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 17,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 681,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,451,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 148,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,972.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.93.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.