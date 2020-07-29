SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 40,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $6,810,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,283 shares in the company, valued at $121,103,043.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William H. Frist sold 740 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $168,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,860 shares of company stock worth $35,572,671. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $119.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $212.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.71. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $237.76.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.60% and a negative net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $180.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

