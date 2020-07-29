SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $656,000 Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $478,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.89. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $50.55 and a one year high of $74.10.

