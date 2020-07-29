SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $625,000 Stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,818,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $547,549,000 after purchasing an additional 179,263 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,658,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $374,051,000 after purchasing an additional 68,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,202,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $176,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,158,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $110,260,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.84.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $123.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.56 and a 200-day moving average of $107.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $131.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

