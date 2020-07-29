SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,076,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,332,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 65.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,416,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,166,000 after buying an additional 955,714 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 448.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 722,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,933,000 after buying an additional 591,166 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3,222.3% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 370,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after buying an additional 359,476 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

Shares of FTCS opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average of $57.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Story: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.