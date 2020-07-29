SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock valued at $302,709,148 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MA opened at $306.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $310.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $301.25 and a 200 day moving average of $291.69. Mastercard Inc has a twelve month low of $199.99 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.57.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

