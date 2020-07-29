SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 65.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Corning by 79.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $890,295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,190,516 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,563,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $771,552,000 after acquiring an additional 255,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,151,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,251,000 after acquiring an additional 479,204 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Corning by 120.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $202,029,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,539,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLW opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.71. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $34.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

