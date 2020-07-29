Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.06

Seabridge Gold Inc (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$27.06 and last traded at C$26.89, with a volume of 21655 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.54.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -157.43.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Brent Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.79, for a total value of C$75,152.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$889,236.04. Also, Senior Officer Jay Scott Layman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.94, for a total transaction of C$175,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,400 shares in the company, valued at C$381,721.20. Insiders sold 123,880 shares of company stock worth $3,018,195 over the last ninety days.

About Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA)

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

