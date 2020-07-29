Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,695 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.14% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,602.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average is $51.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

