Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Releases Earnings Results

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 9.03 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 277.50 ($3.41) on Wednesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 155.64 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 264.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 281.29. The company has a market cap of $693.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $8.10. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 87.91%.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
