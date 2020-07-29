Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Releases Earnings Results

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 9.03 ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 277.50 ($3.41) on Wednesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 155.64 ($1.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 264.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 281.29. The company has a market cap of $693.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $8.10. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 87.91%.

SBRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 284 ($3.49) price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 263 ($3.24) to GBX 264 ($3.25) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including the Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

