RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Reaches New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $86.14 and last traded at $84.41, with a volume of 3987 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.69.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. RPM International had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.14%.

RPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 770,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,594,000 after acquiring an additional 281,172 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 442.0% in the 1st quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 174,308 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in RPM International by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 799,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,578,000 after purchasing an additional 83,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RPM International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $110,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RPM International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,249,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

