Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC (NYSE:RBS) by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,142,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,802,000 after buying an additional 438,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of NYSE:RBS opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $7.05.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 15.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

