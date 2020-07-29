Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 3,015 Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its holdings in Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Tristate Capital were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tristate Capital by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Tristate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Tristate Capital by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Tristate Capital by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tristate Capital by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James J. Dolan purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $206,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Fetterolf bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $27,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,173 shares of company stock valued at $337,663 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSC. Raymond James raised Tristate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Tristate Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.04.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $46.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.93 million. Tristate Capital had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 17.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

