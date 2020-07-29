Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.07% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 189,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eileen A. Aptman acquired 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $74,658.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,311 shares in the company, valued at $320,872.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. Del Taco Restaurants Inc has a 12-month low of $2.45 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Del Taco Restaurants had a negative net margin of 45.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $109.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Del Taco Restaurants Inc will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TACO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

