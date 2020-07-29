Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $147,000 Stake in PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL trimmed its position in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 63.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,844 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 20,818 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in PDC Energy by 56.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,017,139 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,114 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 67.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,493 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 579,858 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,283,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $15,971,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 355.6% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,130,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 882,001 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 39.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,006,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,250,000 after purchasing an additional 282,586 shares during the period.

PDCE stock opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. PDC Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $36.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). The company had revenue of $757.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.16 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 462.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDC Energy Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.07.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland purchased 7,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,901 shares in the company, valued at $282,729.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

