Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 3,600 Shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Livent were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Livent by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,240,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,143 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 895,843 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Livent by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,853,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,479,000 after purchasing an additional 410,446 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,321,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,186,000 after purchasing an additional 16,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 136,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTHM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Livent from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Livent from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Livent from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.64.

Shares of NYSE LTHM opened at $6.57 on Wednesday. Livent Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $12.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $975.00 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.07.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Livent Corporation will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

