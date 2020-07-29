Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires Shares of 23,000 CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc (NYSE:CPLG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 9,404 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 9,685 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 242.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 174,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CorePoint Lodging by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 738,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPLG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a research report on Thursday, May 21st.

Shares of CPLG opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $288.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.60. CorePoint Lodging Inc has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.73.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.84 million. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. On average, analysts predict that CorePoint Lodging Inc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, operates midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of March 21, 2019, it had a portfolio of 313 hotels and approximately 40,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. CorePoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, Texas.

