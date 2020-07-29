Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires Shares of 10,600 Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Coty by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 25,511 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,429,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,333,000 after acquiring an additional 646,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Coty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 722,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,127,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. Coty Inc has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Coty Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.