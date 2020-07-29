Rothschild Investment Corp IL Acquires New Stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 38.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,777,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498,152 shares during the period. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 36.6% during the second quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,055,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,223,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,895 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 70.4% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,231,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,196 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,811,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,662,000 after purchasing an additional 56,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.13.

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $17.04. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of -69.74 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $811.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

