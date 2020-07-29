Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an emerging, clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing first-in-class gene therapy treatment options for rare, undertreated diseases. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in LEXINGTON, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

NASDAQ RCKT opened at $24.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.25, a current ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 2.29. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.46.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,705,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,748,000 after acquiring an additional 69,676 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,513,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,111,000 after acquiring an additional 492,820 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after acquiring an additional 56,153 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,006,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,688,000 after acquiring an additional 40,774 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

