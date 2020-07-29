Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 964 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 30.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,304,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $515,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,787 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at $64,322,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,502,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,433,000 after acquiring an additional 651,453 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at $28,307,000. Finally, Gavea Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at $17,923,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO stock opened at $61.28 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 52-week low of $35.35 and a 52-week high of $62.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RIO. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Rio Tinto from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Rio Tinto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

