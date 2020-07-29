RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th.

RGC Resources stock opened at $22.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. RGC Resources has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.84. The firm has a market cap of $186.45 million, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of -0.45.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RGC Resources will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other RGC Resources news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 2,881 shares of company stock worth $67,986 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RGC Resources by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in RGC Resources by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in RGC Resources by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in RGC Resources by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 19,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RGC Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

