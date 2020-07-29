Resonant (RESN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Resonant to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. Resonant had a negative net margin of 2,689.78% and a negative return on equity of 182.63%. On average, analysts expect Resonant to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:RESN opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. Resonant has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Several research firms recently commented on RESN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Resonant in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resonant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd.

In other Resonant news, VP Marybeth Carberry sold 11,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $26,230.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,606.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,762 shares of company stock valued at $59,141. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters.

