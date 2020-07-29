Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

REPYY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Repsol from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Repsol in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of REPYY stock opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.36. Repsol has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $17.33.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Repsol had a negative net margin of 18.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $11.55 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Repsol will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Upstream segment engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Downstream segment in involved in refining and petro chemistry; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; marketing of oil products, petrochemical, and LPG; the marketing, transport, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG); and generation and marketing of electricity.

