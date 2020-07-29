Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Recruit stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 1.35. Recruit has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Recruit had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.49%. As a group, analysts forecast that Recruit will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources.

