Rayonier Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NYSE:RYN)

Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Rayonier has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Rayonier has a dividend payout ratio of 900.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rayonier to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 263.4%.

Shares of RYN stock opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 110.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.80.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Rayonier had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $259.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rayonier will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RYN shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes bought 1,428 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $34,014.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,926.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

