RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RadNet, Inc., is a national market leader providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet offers to its patients and referring physicians the full spectrum of diagnostic imaging exams, including PET/CT, MRI, CT, Nuclear Medicine, Mammography, Ultrasound and X-ray, as well as numerous other procedures. RadNet utilizes best of breed technology to appropriately serve the medical communities in which it operates. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of RadNet from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $779.68 million, a PE ratio of 374.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. RadNet has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $23.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.16). RadNet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that RadNet will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $77,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,619 shares in the company, valued at $8,193,923.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $172,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 537,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,295,432.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in RadNet by 71.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter valued at about $1,612,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in RadNet by 3.8% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RadNet by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,734,000 after acquiring an additional 88,973 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in RadNet by 185.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 27,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

