Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $130.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quest Diagnostics reported better-than-expected second-quarter. However the year-over-year decline in adjusted earnings and revenues was concerning. Management noted that base testing volume declined because of the pandemic and was partially offset by increased COVID-19 testing. On a positive note, the company is strongly expanding its COVID-19 testing capacity. Cumulatively, Quest Diagnostics has delivered nearly 20% of all the testing included in this country. Meanwhile, revenue per requisition improved 15.2% primarily driven by reimbursement for COVID-19 molecular testing. A positive demography and strong balance sheet are added benefits. It has also re-established a sturdy 2020 outlook taking into account the uncertainty caused by the pandemic. Quest Diagnostics has outperformed its industry over the past six months.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $124.84.

Shares of DGX opened at $123.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. Quest Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $131.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 34.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 329.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

